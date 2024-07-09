Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,467,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 182,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 118,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 67,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $2,392,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 606,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

