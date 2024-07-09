Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 48.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 653,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,080,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PFG stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.