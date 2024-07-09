Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $101,342.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,041 shares in the company, valued at $89,649,182.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $101,342.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,649,182.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,773 shares of company stock valued at $430,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

PNC traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $159.16. 288,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile



The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

