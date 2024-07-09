Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 15,840 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $53,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of PG traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.68. 744,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,511,583. The company has a market cap of $391.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $169.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Argus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- The Elon Factor: Is It Enough to Keep Tesla Stock Moving Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.