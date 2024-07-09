Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 15,840 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $53,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.68. 744,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,511,583. The company has a market cap of $391.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $169.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Argus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

