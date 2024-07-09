Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,856 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,772. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day moving average of $119.67. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

