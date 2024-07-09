Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,880 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,043 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,213,000 after acquiring an additional 92,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.32. 69,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,178. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average of $113.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TROW

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.