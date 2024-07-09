Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,172 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Biogen by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $301,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.17. 35,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,303. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $282.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.17 and a 200-day moving average of $227.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.