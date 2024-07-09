Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 35,583 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,583 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 29.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 287,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 118,480 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nasdaq by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.2 %

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.59. The stock had a trading volume of 165,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.