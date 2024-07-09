Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 5,419 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 578,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.