Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 172,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

