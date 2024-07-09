Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,608 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.96. 14,386,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,746,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $28.38.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.