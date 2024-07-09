Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,145 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $76.59. 696,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,123. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $237.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

