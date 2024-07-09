Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,657 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 835,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 266,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,190,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 134,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,815. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

