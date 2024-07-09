Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,735 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.64. The company had a trading volume of 363,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,052. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.53. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

