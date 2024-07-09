Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,094 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $131.25. 302,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $131.78. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp Increases Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTAP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,193,529. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.