Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 479.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,511 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SL Green Realty worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.60. 73,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -36.32%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.