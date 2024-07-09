Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML traded down $11.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,066.26. 282,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,886. The firm has a market cap of $420.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,087.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $983.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $922.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

