Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 524.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,912,000 after purchasing an additional 229,434 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LPL Financial by 59.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,155,000 after purchasing an additional 92,980 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

LPLA stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.10. 46,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,690. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.18 and a 12 month high of $289.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPL Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.