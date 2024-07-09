Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 869.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 606,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,889. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

