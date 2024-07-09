Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 28.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $5,550,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $88.72.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Ameren

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

