Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.56. 158,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,783. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average of $143.42.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

