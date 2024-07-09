Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $179,305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,077,000 after acquiring an additional 186,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 54,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,058,000 after buying an additional 31,581 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,338,000 after buying an additional 180,355 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.29. 69,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,607. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

