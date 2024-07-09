Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $260,316,000. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $206,507,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,954. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.46.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.