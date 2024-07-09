Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. 1,006,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,605,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

