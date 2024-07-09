Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,592 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.92.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.03. The stock had a trading volume of 367,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,673. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

