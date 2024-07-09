Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.38 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of MasTec worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 142.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 315,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after buying an additional 185,020 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth $426,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MasTec by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth $4,055,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth $544,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.23.

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.70. 61,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -730.29 and a beta of 1.65. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.