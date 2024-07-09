Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.76 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,440 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.22. The stock had a trading volume of 238,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,919. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

