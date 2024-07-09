Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.07 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $493.34. 60,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,383. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $487.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.80. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.