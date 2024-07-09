Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,773,000 after purchasing an additional 632,398 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $4,425,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 8,611.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 695,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.62. 132,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.84. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

