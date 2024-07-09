Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.65 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $15,139,000. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MOH traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.44. The company had a trading volume of 32,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.79 and a 52 week high of $423.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.