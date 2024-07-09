Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 995.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $182,739,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,112,000 after purchasing an additional 730,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,032,000 after buying an additional 165,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,282,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after acquiring an additional 371,304 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.10. 447,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

