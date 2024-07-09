Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chemed by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,727,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chemed by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,355,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Chemed by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,328,000 after buying an additional 127,934 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Chemed by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 203,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after buying an additional 111,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $531.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,134. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $551.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $587.27. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

