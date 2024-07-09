Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,677 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Garmin by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 135.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 62.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Garmin by 1,364.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 89,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.17. The stock had a trading volume of 73,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,672. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $171.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.48.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

