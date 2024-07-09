Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,536 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $270,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,935,000 after buying an additional 55,859 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $148,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 32.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 161,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 39,540 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 14.9% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.80. The stock had a trading volume of 554,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.29. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

