Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,234 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.72. 272,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,125. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.37%.

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

