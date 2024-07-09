Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,740 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,375. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.