Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 4,415 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after buying an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 666.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after buying an additional 198,191 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after buying an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after buying an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,161. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $412.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $430.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.