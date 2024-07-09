Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 5,737 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar Announces Dividend

Shares of LEN stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.79. The company had a trading volume of 285,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,750. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LEN. Wedbush raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.