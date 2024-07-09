Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 6,235 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,235 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.3% during the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.37. 267,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.48. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.25 and a 52 week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

