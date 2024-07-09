Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,099 shares of company stock worth $6,537,103. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.46. 194,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

