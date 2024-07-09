Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,547 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $3,740,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 437,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,667. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $60.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.