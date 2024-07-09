Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,413. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.