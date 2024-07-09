Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 349,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% in the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 311,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. 84,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

