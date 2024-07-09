Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.38. 74,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,592. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

