Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 301.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,107 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,783. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.04.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. 1,275,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,262,173. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 205.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

