Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $366.61. The company had a trading volume of 101,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,988. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.34. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.34 and a 12-month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

