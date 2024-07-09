Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,801,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,668,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,040,000 after purchasing an additional 533,910 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6,116.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,415,000 after purchasing an additional 819,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.55 and a 200-day moving average of $162.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $184.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.43%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

