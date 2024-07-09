Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.97. The company had a trading volume of 245,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average is $84.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

