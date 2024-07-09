Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.60. 197,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,334. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $218.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.78.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. HSBC raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.