Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 18,200 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.07% of AAON worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in AAON by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 49,507 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in AAON by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AAON stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $85.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.94. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.